The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Oct 12th, 2022

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNCGet Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $191.00 to $171.50. The company traded as low as $145.81 and last traded at $146.08, with a volume of 8033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.68.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PNC. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

