The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $191.00 to $171.50. The company traded as low as $145.81 and last traded at $146.08, with a volume of 8033 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.68.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PNC. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $188.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.79.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.96, for a total transaction of $584,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,651 shares in the company, valued at $29,159,730.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.8% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 61.0% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 27.32% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.95%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

