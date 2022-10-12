The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Rating) rose 3.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.75. Approximately 2,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 266,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, DA Davidson raised The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

The Shyft Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.12. The firm has a market cap of $701.75 million, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.85.

The Shyft Group Dividend Announcement

The Shyft Group ( NASDAQ:SHYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $232.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. The Shyft Group’s payout ratio is 16.95%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in The Shyft Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,298,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,874,000 after acquiring an additional 205,167 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in The Shyft Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 697,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,195,000 after acquiring an additional 22,305 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in The Shyft Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 678,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,605,000 after acquiring an additional 93,759 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in The Shyft Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 616,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in The Shyft Group by 11.5% in the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 599,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 61,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Shyft Group, Inc manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures and sells commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.