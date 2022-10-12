ThinkSmart (LON:TSL) Stock Price Down 3.6%

ThinkSmart Limited (LON:TSL – Get Rating) dropped 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 26.10 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 26.50 ($0.32). Approximately 49,837 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 412,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.50 ($0.33).

ThinkSmart Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 30.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 29.17, a current ratio of 29.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of £28.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84.

About ThinkSmart

ThinkSmart Limited, a digital payments company, provides leasing point of sale finance for consumers and businesses in the United Kingdom and Australia. It offers customer life cycle contract management through its technology platform SmartCheck; and an outsourced call center customer support services.

