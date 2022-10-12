THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the September 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

THK Price Performance

THKLY traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,817. THK has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89.

Get THK alerts:

About THK

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

THK Co, Ltd. manufactures and supplies machine components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings and tables, electric actuators and linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, LM strokes, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

Receive News & Ratings for THK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for THK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.