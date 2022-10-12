THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the September 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
THK Price Performance
THKLY traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,817. THK has a 12 month low of $8.47 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.89.
About THK
