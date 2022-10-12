Tlou Energy (LON:TLOU) Trading Down 3.3%

Tlou Energy Limited (LON:TLOU – Get Rating) shares fell 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.32 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.45 ($0.02). 229,138 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 422,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

Tlou Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.69. The company has a market cap of £8.70 million and a PE ratio of -7.25.

Tlou Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tlou Energy Limited explores for, evaluates, and develops coalbed methane (CBM) resources in Southern Africa. The company owns 100% interests in the Lesedi CBM project, Mamba, and Boomslang projects. It also develops solar and hydrogen projects. Tlou Energy Limited was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tlou Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tlou Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.