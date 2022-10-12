Top 20 Dividend Trust (TSE:TTY.UN) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Top 20 Dividend Trust (TSE:TTY.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$8.66 and last traded at C$8.66. 2,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 4,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.68.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.66.
About Top 20 Dividend Trust
Top 20 Dividend Trust (the Trust) is a closed-end investment fund. The Trust’s investment objectives are to provide holders of units with stable monthly distributions, and the opportunity for capital appreciation. The Trust provides holders of units with investment exposure to an equally-weighted portfolio, which consists of approximately 20 highest yielding securities (Portfolio Securities) included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index.
