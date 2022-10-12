Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY) Trading Down 14.2%

Shares of Top Glove Co. Bhd. (OTCMKTS:TGLVY – Get Rating) fell 14.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. 2,867 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 10,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.58.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.05.

Top Glove Corporation Bhd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, and trades in gloves and rubber goods in Malaysia. The company offers medical examination, surgical, vinyl, and nitrile gloves; concentrate and synthetic latex, formers, chemicals and chemical compounds, rubber dental dams, exercise bands, condoms, and rubber related products; packaging materials, boxes, and cartons; and disposable and medical face masks, engineering parts and rubber glove machinery, functional fillers, healthcare products, and homecare and personal care products.

