Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG) & adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Head to Head Contrast

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Rating) and adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Topgolf Callaway Brands has a beta of 1.73, indicating that its share price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, adidas has a beta of 1.02, indicating that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Topgolf Callaway Brands and adidas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Topgolf Callaway Brands $3.13 billion 1.06 $321.99 million $0.74 24.41 adidas $25.12 billion 0.84 $2.50 billion $5.79 9.33

Analyst Ratings

adidas has higher revenue and earnings than Topgolf Callaway Brands. adidas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Topgolf Callaway Brands, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Topgolf Callaway Brands and adidas, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Topgolf Callaway Brands 0 0 3 0 3.00 adidas 2 12 7 0 2.24

Topgolf Callaway Brands presently has a consensus price target of $31.67, suggesting a potential upside of 75.34%. adidas has a consensus price target of $214.00, suggesting a potential upside of 296.30%. Given adidas’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe adidas is more favorable than Topgolf Callaway Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Topgolf Callaway Brands and adidas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Topgolf Callaway Brands 4.02% 4.17% 1.98% adidas 9.02% 16.49% 5.56%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.1% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of adidas shares are held by institutional investors. 13.5% of Topgolf Callaway Brands shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

adidas beats Topgolf Callaway Brands on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Topgolf Callaway Brands

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the Golf Equipment and Apparel, Gear, and Other segments. The Golf Equipment segment focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment refers to the development and sale of soft goods under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands. The company was founded by Ely Reeves Callaway, Jr. in 1982 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

About adidas

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels. The company was formerly known as adidas-Salomon AG and changed its name to adidas AG in June 2006. adidas AG was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

