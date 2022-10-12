Traynor Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,521,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,052,912 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,158,468 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,804 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $359.74. 169,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,633,255. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $397.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $404.81. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $357.17 and a 12-month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

