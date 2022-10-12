Traynor Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 21,132 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 21,132 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Shell by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 22,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 5,369 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell alerts:

Shell Price Performance

Shares of SHEL traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.36. 135,486 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,221,544. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day moving average of $53.78. Shell plc has a one year low of $44.90 and a one year high of $61.67. The firm has a market cap of $181.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. The firm had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shell plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Profile

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.