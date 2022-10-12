Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 12,701 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,701 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $8,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000.

NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $224.85. The company had a trading volume of 100,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,529,540. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $292.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $242.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.14.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

