Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 33 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,608 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 33 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total value of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,392,144. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Costco Wholesale stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $471.06. The company had a trading volume of 55,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,453. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $513.20. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on COST. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $517.00 to $512.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

