Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 495 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the second quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $207,000.

Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FIDU traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.98. The company had a trading volume of 26,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,942. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.53. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $43.58 and a 12 month high of $57.77.

