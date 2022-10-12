Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,549 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,549 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned 0.17% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,124,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $355,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $552,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 130.0% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

FHLC stock traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $58.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,457. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12-month low of $55.92 and a 12-month high of $69.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.75.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.