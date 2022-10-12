Traynor Capital Management Inc. Sells 8,704 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,704 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NCM Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 99.0% in the 1st quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,658,000. 55I LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,010,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,801,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FBND traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.14. 2,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 445,004. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.11. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.07 and a 1 year high of $53.57.

