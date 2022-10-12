Traynor Capital Management Inc. Trims Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,147 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF accounts for 1.0% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $5,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 21.7% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39,967.0% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,658,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,635 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at about $209,000.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.19. 12,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,135,320. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.05. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $1.346 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

(Get Rating)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.