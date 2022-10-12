TribeOne (HAKA) One Day Volume Hits $12,943.00

TribeOne (HAKA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 11th. TribeOne has a total market cap of $690,191.88 and $12,943.00 worth of TribeOne was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TribeOne token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TribeOne has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00010718 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070500 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10777726 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 230.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034209 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TribeOne Profile

TribeOne’s total supply is 125,408,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 69,716,520 tokens. TribeOne’s official Twitter account is @tribeonedefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TribeOne is www.tribeone.io. The official message board for TribeOne is medium.com/@tribeone.

TribeOne Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TribeOne (HAKA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. TribeOne has a current supply of 125,408,364.079066 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TribeOne is 0.01018915 USD and is down -2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $11,674.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tribeone.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TribeOne directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TribeOne should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TribeOne using one of the exchanges listed above.

