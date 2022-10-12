TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Buys 150 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7,201.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,608,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 12,435,989 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,384,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,177,000 after purchasing an additional 786,683 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,524,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,681,000 after purchasing an additional 47,712 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,315,000 after purchasing an additional 94,077 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 55.1% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 684,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,448,000 after purchasing an additional 243,200 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:EFG traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.32. 1,767,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.24. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

