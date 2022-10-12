TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Decreases Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lowered its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,044 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Cadence Bank NA raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 7,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,164,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

TMO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $500.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,426,584. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $555.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $554.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $496.77 and a 52 week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

TMO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $685.00 to $595.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $656.56.

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total value of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 12,300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.48, for a total transaction of $7,422,804.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares in the company, valued at $26,519,325.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total value of $486,153.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at $9,440,572.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock worth $33,012,754 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

