TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,911 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 628 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in GSK were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in GSK by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GSK by 119.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in GSK during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. AlphaValue downgraded shares of GSK to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,700.00.

GSK Trading Up 0.7 %

GSK stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.64. The stock had a trading volume of 100,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,861,017. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.84. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.55.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 27.84% and a net margin of 12.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GSK plc will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.383 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.01%.

GSK Profile

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

