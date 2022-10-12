TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Purchases 13,897 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 863,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,897 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF makes up 10.5% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned about 0.18% of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF worth $72,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 17,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,182 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $78,000. Blue Fin Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 12,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 13.9% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 238,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,993,000 after acquiring an additional 29,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benedetti & Gucer Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

ITOT stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.74. 33,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,120,231. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.67. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $79.08 and a 1 year high of $108.15.

