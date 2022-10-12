TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Raises Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and accounts for 0.6% of TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 360,576 shares of company stock valued at $120,470,572 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $333.59.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $327.55. 37,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,912,063. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $341.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $313.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $309.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 85.58%. Eli Lilly and’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

