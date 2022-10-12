UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on UBS. Barclays decreased their target price on UBS Group from CHF 15 to CHF 14 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on UBS Group from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. BNP Paribas downgraded UBS Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 18.50 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 19 to CHF 17 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.18.

Shares of NYSE:UBS traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.06. 74,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,129,365. UBS Group has a 1 year low of $0.92 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The company has a market cap of $48.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.74.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). UBS Group had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $8.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.42 billion. Equities analysts predict that UBS Group will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UBS. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in UBS Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,468 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group by 556.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. 33.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

