Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.09.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RARE. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $141.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $176.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $146.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $37.46 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $89.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.24.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:RARE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.54). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 60.76% and a negative net margin of 151.34%. The company had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,963,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $433,060,000 after acquiring an additional 42,806 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,370,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,747,000 after buying an additional 492,842 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,863,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,978,000 after buying an additional 85,062 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,603,000 after buying an additional 508,624 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,110,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,256,000 after buying an additional 32,537 shares during the period. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

