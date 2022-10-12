Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Price Down 5.3% This Week (UAXIE)

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 11th. During the last week, Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Unicly Mystic Axies Collection token can currently be purchased for $0.0806 or 0.00000422 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a market cap of $805,655.15 and $836.00 worth of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection Profile

Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s official website is www.app.unic.ly/#/utoken-contract/0x68b1cadb8d5ab0c97fe9d9fbe0eb60acb329fe3f. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Unicly Mystic Axies Collection

According to CryptoCompare, “Unicly Mystic Axies Collection (UAXIE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Unicly Mystic Axies Collection has a current supply of 10,000,000. The last known price of Unicly Mystic Axies Collection is 0.0797372 USD and is down -3.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.app.unic.ly/#/utoken-contract/0x68b1cadb8d5ab0c97fe9d9fbe0eb60acb329fe3f.”

