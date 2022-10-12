UniCrypt (UNCX) Tops 1-Day Volume of $50,388.00

UniCrypt (UNCX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. UniCrypt has a market cap of $7.43 million and approximately $50,388.00 worth of UniCrypt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UniCrypt has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One UniCrypt token can currently be bought for $233.37 or 0.01220870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UniCrypt alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070314 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10749374 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UniCrypt Token Profile

UniCrypt’s genesis date was October 19th, 2020. UniCrypt’s total supply is 47,650 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,852 tokens. The official website for UniCrypt is www.unicrypt.network. UniCrypt’s official Twitter account is @uncx_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. UniCrypt’s official message board is medium.com/@hello_89425.

UniCrypt Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniCrypt (UNCX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniCrypt has a current supply of 47,650 with 31,851.58615656 in circulation. The last known price of UniCrypt is 233.2230341 USD and is up 2.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $46,118.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.unicrypt.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniCrypt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniCrypt should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UniCrypt using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UniCrypt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniCrypt and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.