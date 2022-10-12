UniPower (POWER) Price Up 6.1% This Week

UniPower (POWER) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. UniPower has a market capitalization of $112,645.28 and $21,501.00 worth of UniPower was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniPower token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, UniPower has traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About UniPower

UniPower was first traded on June 3rd, 2020. UniPower’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. The official website for UniPower is unipower.network. UniPower’s official message board is emeraldway.medium.com. UniPower’s official Twitter account is @unipowertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UniPower is https://reddit.com/r/unipower/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

UniPower Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UniPower (POWER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. UniPower has a current supply of 1,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UniPower is 0.11264528 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unipower.network.”

