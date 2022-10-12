Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Unity Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.00.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBX. Mizuho upped their price target on Unity Biotechnology from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Unity Biotechnology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Unity Biotechnology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UBX. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 25.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 12,681 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 22,600 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 39.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 389,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 111,097 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Unity Biotechnology by 4.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 724,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 28,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Unity Biotechnology by 5.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 957,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 51,003 shares in the last quarter. 13.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Unity Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ UBX opened at $0.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.33 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a current ratio of 4.13. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $0.36 and a 52-week high of $3.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.73.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $0.24 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Unity Biotechnology will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Unity Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. The company's lead drug candidate includes UBX1325, which is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of age-related diseases of the eye, including diabetic macular edema, age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.