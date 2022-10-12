V Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 129.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,434,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,226,000 after acquiring an additional 319,268 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,278,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,237,000 after acquiring an additional 281,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after acquiring an additional 244,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,341,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,500,000 after acquiring an additional 36,185 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $108.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.05. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.346 per share. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $5.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.97%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

