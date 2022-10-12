V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 540 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in AbbVie by 311.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABBV stock opened at $141.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.11. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.86 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

ABBV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AbbVie from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their price objective on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.88.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

