V Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 763.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,763 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 666.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 392.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Shopify to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.18.

Shares of SHOP opened at $25.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 11.17 and a quick ratio of 11.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.92. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.95 and a 1-year high of $176.29. The stock has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.94 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 1.61% and a negative net margin of 38.01%. Equities analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

