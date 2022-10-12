V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,004 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 81,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 117,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 41.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

BLOK opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $64.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.84.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.