V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,004 Shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the second quarter valued at $243,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 27.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 81,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Rye Brook Capital LLC now owns 117,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 41.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter.
Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Down 1.1 %
BLOK opened at $18.20 on Wednesday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1-year low of $17.90 and a 1-year high of $64.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.84.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK)
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
- Why All the Buzz Around These 3 Stocks?
- 3 Oil Stocks That Are Heating Back Up
- Is Pfizer Stock Still Worth Buying After the Pandemic?
- Can Texas Pacific Land Corp. Continue its Meteoric Rise?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.