V Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 292.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 73.5% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XBI opened at $78.27 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.03. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $61.78 and a 52-week high of $134.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

