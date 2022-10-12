V Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 58 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWV stock opened at $207.42 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.17. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $206.00 and a 1 year high of $280.44.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

