Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) PT Lowered to $134.00

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Barclays from $139.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VLO. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.77.

VLO stock opened at $109.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.61. Valero Energy has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $146.80.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.66. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.73 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Valero Energy will post 27.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VLO. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth $465,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 46,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,509,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 292,863 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

