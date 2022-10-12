Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Stake Boosted by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VAW. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,786,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,264,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,472,000 after buying an additional 57,050 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,503,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,992,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,862,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,497,000 after acquiring an additional 25,508 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VAW opened at $151.78 on Wednesday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $146.72 and a 12 month high of $201.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $164.63 and its 200-day moving average is $173.58.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

