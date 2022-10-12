Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Sold by Riversedge Advisors LLC

Riversedge Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the period. Riversedge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 76.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 178.9% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 33,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 82.2% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VBK stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.35. The stock had a trading volume of 38,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,936. The business’s fifty day moving average is $215.42 and its 200-day moving average is $215.87. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $186.95 and a 1-year high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

