Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $35.78

Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $35.78 and last traded at $35.95, with a volume of 165383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.94.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $151.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.24%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 52.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verizon Communications

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

