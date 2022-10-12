Vertcoin (VTC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $37,796.00

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000995 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $12.43 million and $37,796.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,163.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00021664 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00272326 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00124426 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $144.96 or 0.00756462 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.05 or 0.00584695 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005200 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00251208 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,216,610 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate VTC through the process of mining. Vertcoin has a current supply of 65,211,360. The last known price of Vertcoin is 0.19298646 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $56,345.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://vertcoin.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

