Vesper Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $108,632.00 (VSP)

Vesper (VSP) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Vesper has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Vesper token can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00002224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Vesper has a market cap of $3.75 million and approximately $108,632.00 worth of Vesper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vesper Profile

Vesper’s launch date was February 16th, 2021. Vesper’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,802,496 tokens. The official website for Vesper is vesper.finance. Vesper’s official Twitter account is @vesperfi. The official message board for Vesper is medium.com/vesperfinance.

Buying and Selling Vesper

According to CryptoCompare, “Vesper (VSP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vesper has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,802,495.99750594 in circulation. The last known price of Vesper is 0.38615068 USD and is down -3.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $56,288.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vesper.finance.”

