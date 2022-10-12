Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF) Short Interest Down 74.3% in September

Vesuvius plc (OTCMKTS:CKSNF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 74.3% from the September 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Vesuvius Price Performance

Shares of CKSNF stock remained flat at $3.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Vesuvius has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $4.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CKSNF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Vesuvius from GBX 485 ($5.86) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Vesuvius from GBX 485 ($5.86) to GBX 415 ($5.01) in a report on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vesuvius currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $493.75.

About Vesuvius

Vesuvius plc provides engineering services and solutions principally to steel and foundry industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Steel and Foundry. The company offers foundry consumables and equipment, including binders, coatings, feeding systems, filtration and gating systems, melt shop refractories, metallurgical and pouring control systems, die dressings and coatings, melt treatment products, crucibles, and ceramics for the iron, steel, and nonferrous foundries.

