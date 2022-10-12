Vidulum (VDL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $572,616.19

Vidulum (VDL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0307 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Vidulum has a total market cap of $572,616.19 and $144.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,098.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00021617 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00272880 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00124781 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.25 or 0.00750047 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.89 or 0.00585868 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00252053 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Vidulum Profile

Vidulum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash1927 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 18,665,053 coins. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @vidulumapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. The official website for Vidulum is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/vidulumapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Vidulum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum (VDL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Vidulum has a current supply of 17,086,081 with 17,071,231 in circulation. The last known price of Vidulum is 0.03140392 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $270.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vidulum.app/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vidulum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

