Vor Biopharma (NYSE:VOR) Shares Down 2%

Vor Biopharma Inc. (NYSE:VOR – Get Rating) shares dropped 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.77 and last traded at $3.85. Approximately 78,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 107,510 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Vor Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Vor Biopharma from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.
Vor Biopharma Price Performance
The firm has a market cap of $148.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.00.
Vor Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage company, develops engineered hematopoietic stem cell (eHSC) therapies for cancer patients. It is developing VOR33, an eHSC product candidate that is in phase 1/2 to treat acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and other hematological malignancies. The company's VOR33 eHSCs lacks CD33, a protein that is expressed by AML blood cancer cells.
