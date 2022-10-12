Wall Street Games (WSG) Market Capitalization Achieves $723,358.33

Wall Street Games (WSG) traded up 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Wall Street Games has a market cap of $723,358.33 and approximately $1.17 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. One Wall Street Games token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $273.80 or 0.01428146 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00025277 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.91 or 0.00046485 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000581 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $308.73 or 0.01610312 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001780 BTC.

WSG is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2021. Wall Street Games’ total supply is 969,784,779,736,925 tokens and its circulating supply is 311,708,880,342,312 tokens. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @wsgtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wall Street Games’ official website is wsg.gg. Wall Street Games’ official message board is medium.com/@wsgtoken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wall Street Games (WSG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Wall Street Games has a current supply of 969,784,779,736,925 with 311,708,880,342,311.56 in circulation. The last known price of Wall Street Games is 0 USD and is up 3.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $728,974.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wsg.gg.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wall Street Games should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the exchanges listed above.

