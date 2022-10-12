Waltonchain (WTC) One Day Volume Hits $1.28 Million

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Waltonchain token can currently be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001538 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Waltonchain has a total market cap of $23.90 million and $1.28 million worth of Waltonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Waltonchain has traded down 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,300.89 or 0.06781891 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00090106 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000154 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Waltonchain Token Profile

WTC is a token. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Waltonchain’s total supply is 86,022,446 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,047,234 tokens. Waltonchain’s official website is www.waltonchain.org. The Reddit community for Waltonchain is https://reddit.com/r/waltonchain. Waltonchain’s official Twitter account is @waltonchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Waltonchain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Waltonchain (WTC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Waltonchain has a current supply of 86,018,106 with 81,042,894.2766 in circulation. The last known price of Waltonchain is 0.29415869 USD and is up 1.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $603,371.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.waltonchain.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waltonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waltonchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Waltonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

