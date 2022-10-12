WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 76.1% from the September 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

WANdisco Stock Performance

WANSF remained flat at $5.44 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82. WANdisco has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $5.90.

About WANdisco

WANdisco plc engages in the development and provision of collaboration software in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's WANdisco Data Activation Platform offers Data Migrator, an automated cloud migration solution that migrates HDFS data and Hive metadata to the cloud; Data Migrator for Azure, a native Azure service that enables users to migrate petabyte-scale Hadoop data and Hive metadata to the Azure cloud; and Edge to Cloud, a tool designed to move IoT and file data across edge systems, data centers, and public clouds to enable organizations to activate their data for AI, machine learning, and advanced analytics on modern cloud data platforms.

