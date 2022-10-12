WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

WANdisco plc (OTCMKTS:WANSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decrease of 76.1% from the September 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
WANdisco Stock Performance
WANSF remained flat at $5.44 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.56 and its 200 day moving average is $3.82. WANdisco has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $5.90.
About WANdisco
