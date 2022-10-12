Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) rose 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.43 and last traded at $33.41. Approximately 16,091 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 853,895 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.67.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Up 5.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 7.71, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Warrior Met Coal Increases Dividend

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $625.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.28 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 68.47%. On average, equities analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 12.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warrior Met Coal

In other news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $48,015.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Warrior Met Coal

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,304,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,528,000 after purchasing an additional 437,819 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 30,948 shares in the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 246,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,832 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth $1,834,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 1st quarter worth $397,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

