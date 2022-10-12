Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Has $299,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 71.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,261 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 30,355 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $646,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,690 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,451,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $476,241,000 after acquiring an additional 501,154 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $391,811,000 after acquiring an additional 5,543,237 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $306,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,086,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,701,000 after buying an additional 1,193,316 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.73. The stock had a trading volume of 132,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,404,520. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on EPD shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

