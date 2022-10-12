Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,427 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.64. 94,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,001,595. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $116.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.45.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

