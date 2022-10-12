WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Update

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a growth of 1,687.9% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

WH Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:WHGLY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 59,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,286. WH Group has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03.

About WH Group

WH Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production, wholesale, and retail sale of meat products in China, the United States, Mexico, and Europe. The company operates through Packaged Meats, Pork, and Others segments. It is also involved in the slaughtering, wholesale, and retail sale of fresh and frozen pork; and hog farming activities.

