WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY) Short Interest Update

WH Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WHGLY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,000 shares, a growth of 1,687.9% from the September 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 145,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
WH Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:WHGLY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.66. The stock had a trading volume of 59,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,286. WH Group has a 1-year low of $10.79 and a 1-year high of $15.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.03.
About WH Group
